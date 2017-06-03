Darren Young Injury Update: Finn Balor helps Mr No Days Off with his rehabilitation

Darren Young gets some help on his road to recovery.

by Roktim Rajpal News 03 Jun 2017, 13:46 IST

Finn Balor will compete in a fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules

What’s the story?

Darren Young, who is currently out with an injury, recently took to Twitter and thanked Finn Balor for helping him with his rehabilitation process. Moreover, he added that Balor’s inputs had made things a lot easier for him.

Thanks 2 @FinnBalor 4 introducing me 2 #bloodflowrestriction for rehabilitation training. It's helped so much in my recovery. #blockthehate pic.twitter.com/K6yFoOAW3R — nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) June 1, 2017

The background

Last year, Young—a former member of the Nexus-- asked WWE legend Bob Backlund to be his life coach. Needless to say, the former WWF champion accepted his request and promised that he would ‘make Darren Young Great Again’.

Under Backlund’s guidance, Young won an 18-man Battle Royale to earn the right to face The Miz for the Intercontinental title at Battleground. At the PPV, the former PTP member and The Miz fought to a double count-out.

Following this, he feuded with his former teammate Titus and continued his singles run. Earlier this year, in January, Young picked up an elbow injury when he took a bump on the ring apron during a tag match against the Shining Stars.

He has been missing from WWE programming since. In February, he confirmed via Instagram that he would undergo an elbow surgery and begin his journey on the road to recovery

The heart of the matter

Young thanked ‘The Demon King’ for introducing him to blood flow restriction therapy and stated that it had helped him a lot in the rehabilitation process. It goes without saying that Balor’s input could go a long way in ensuring that Young makes his in-ring return as soon as possible.

However, that said and done, there is no definite timetable for his return at present. In other words, this is pretty much a wait-and-watch situation.

What’s next?

Young is expected to be out of action for some more time. On the other hand, Balor will compete in a fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules this Sunday. The winner of the match---which also features Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt—will challenge Brock Lesnar for his WWE Universal Championship at the Great Balls of Fire PPV next month.

Author’s take

It is a really nice gesture on Balor’s part to help Young with his rehabilitation process. We sincerely hope that the former PTP member gets well soon and returns to WWE programming

