Darren Young Injury update: WWE Superstar to miss at least six months of action owing to an elbow injury

Young suffered a fracture of the coronoid process caused by hyperextending his right elbow.

Young made his debut in WWE for the RAW brand

What’s the story?

According to Cagesideseats, Frederick "Fred" Douglas, who is better known by his ring name Darren Young, is reportedly going to miss at least six months of action owing to an elbow injury.

In a tweet sent out on Wednesday, Young revealed that the actual diagnosis of his injury was a “traumatic dislocation.”

Here is the tweet:

Hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow. #blockthehate #standby pic.twitter.com/LNcvQiXLrF — nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) January 18, 2017

In case you did not know...

The former WWE Tag Team Champion made his debut in WWE for the RAW brand. He was popular for his listless rivalry with Titus O'Neil. Young also received an Intercontinental Title shot against The Miz at Battleground.

In May 2009, the American wrestler signed a WWE developmental contract and was sent to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) under the alias Darren Young. In FCW, Young formed a tag team called The South Beach Party Boys with Percy Watson.

The heart of the matter

Young suffered the injury during a match against Epico for Monday’s Main Event tapings. He took an awkward fall on the ring apron and subsequently suffered a fracture of the coronoid process caused by hyperextending his right elbow.

In an Instagram video released by Young last week, the 33-year-old wrestler stated:

”Dr. Dugas who is a phenomenal surgeon will be taking care of me. He did my knee 3 years ago. There is no time frame as to when I will be back but as always I will be keeping busy with rehab and my prior speaking etc. commitments.”

The match was eventually waved off due to the injury. Following the incident, Young was seen with his manager, Bob Backlund, heading back, with the American clutching his arm.

What’s next?

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the preliminary diagnosis suggests a six-month recovery process. The injury comes as an awful news for Young’s manager Bob Backlund, who was on the road with Young full-time.

Sportskeeda’s take

We here at Sportskeeda hope that Darren Young has a speedy recovery and returns to the ring soon.

