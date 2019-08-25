Darren Young opens up about his relationship with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Rosser opened up about Vince McMahon

On Episode 4 of Dropkick DiSKussions, we caught up with Fred Rosser, formerly known as WWE Superstar Darren Young.

Rosser opened up all about his career in WWE, including being part of Nexus, Prime Time Players and teaming up with Bob Backlund to Make Darren Young Great Again.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion told us that he actually pitched the idea of being paired with Backlund to Vince McMahon himself, and opened up about how that process was, and where the problems lay when it came to speaking with the boss.

The most intimidating thing about Vince McMahon is his office door. Once you're past his office door, it's all gravy.

It's just unfortunate the people under Vince didn't have my back. I had a lot of fun with the Miz, he helped me out with the promo work that we did, he made me feel comfortable because he is one of the best at it, and for him to help me out and go to war for me, to win the championship title will always be near and dear to me.

Vince McMahon gave me many shots. He gave me shots teaming with Titus O'Neil, because Titus and I were backstage and Vince saw us backstage acting crazy and saw that this could be on TV. He gave Titus and I an opportunity, he gave me an opportunity with Bob Backlund, so I will never honestly have a bad word to say about Vince McMahon, it's just that it still hurts sometimes that people under him didn't have my back, but you can't win everyone over and, like I said, I'm not going to complain about anything. I'm going to celebrate all of my successes.

