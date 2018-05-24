From The WWE Rumor Mill: Dates revealed for the second annual Mae Young Classic Tournament

The Mae Young Classic returns to Full Sail University this summer.

The women look set to take over Full Sail in August

What's the story?

After the success of the first Mae Young Classic back in the summer of 2017, WWE is now planning a second that is set to take place this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Kairi Sane won the first Mae Young Classic last year when she defeated current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in the final of the tournament, but has been unable to repeat this feat on NXT in recent months.

The classic allowed WWE to add a number of new women to their roster, even though many of these women have only made a handful of appearances on NXT since they were contracted to the company last summer, but Bianca Belair has seemingly been one of the breakout stars following her appearance in the Tournament.

The heart of the matter

Bryan Alvarez confirmed on the most recent episode of The Wrestling Observer that the second annual tournament would take place on August 7th and 8th live from Full Sail University.

The only part of the show that was streamed live last year was the final and it appears that this could be the case again this summer with the actual air date of the show on the WWE Network still unknown.

What's next?

The tournament is now just over two months away and WWE hasn't even started promoting the upcoming event, which means that the company should begin advertising the competition in the near future.

Author's take

The first Mae Young Classic was considered a success but it was reported that many WWE officials didn't actually approve of the show, even though it was a huge step for the Women's Revolution.

The show this year could include a number of fresh faces including Toni Storm who has been working for WWE recently as part of their UK based projects and Steffie Newell who was scheduled to be part of the show last year but suffered a devastating injury and was forced to be replaced.