Dave Bautista to compete with The Rock with his new business venture? Exploring the possibility

The Rock is well-known for several of his business ventures, such as Seven Bucks Productions, ZOA Energy, and even Teremana Tequila. In fact, his tequila brand has reported quite the profit since its inception in March 2020.

Dwayne Johnson stepped into the tequila industry alongside industry veterans Jenna Fagnan and Ken Austin, and Johnson’s business partner and ex-wife, Dany Garcia. As time progressed, various well-known names have stepped into the liquor industry, and one such name is Dave Bautista.

However, Dave Bautista and The Rock will not be direct competitors within the industry. While The Brahma Bull’s brand is focused on tequila, The Animal is stepping into the whiskey business. Bautista will be part owner of distiller Devils River Whiskey. It was founded in 2017, and has since expanded to 36 states.

Apart from the liquor industry, Bautista and The Rock have worked in similar types of movies where they’ve portrayed superheroes of some shape and form. Dwayne Johnson played the role of Black Adam in the namesake film, while Bautista has been known for portraying Drax The Destroyer.

Dave Bautista doesn’t want to be like The Rock in Hollywood

It’s well-known that Dwayne Johnson has played similar roles in his movies over the years, where he’s the big man with huge biceps, and fills up screen time with action-packed thrills.

On the other hand, Dave Bautista has seemingly never wanted to limit himself to that presence, and wanted to experiment with his skills. Speaking during a set visit by JoBlo.com, The Animal revealed not wanting to be like Johnson.

"No, because I’ve tried to go the other route. Like, The Rock is a perfect example of someone who uses that strength, so I wanted to go against that grain and make everything much smaller, very subtle. I make a living off of subtlety. I want that to be my strength. I want that to be what separates us. I don’t want to be that guy who walks in that room, I never wanted to be that guy.”

Currently, neither of them are actively working with WWE. However, The People’s Champ did return to the September 15, 2023 edition of SmackDown for a one-off appearance.