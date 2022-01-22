Diamond Dallas Page narrates how the name of his podcast was decided

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the origin of the name of his podcast, DDP Snakepit.

DDP runs the podcast alongside Jake Roberts with Conrad Thompson in charge of the background work. The combined effort of the three men has led to DDP Snakepit, a podcast which has had a successful run since its inception.

Page revealed in an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily that despite running a multi-million dollar mortgage company, Conrad Thompson decided to save time for the podcast.

“He was like, 'Oh, I would love that'. I was like, ‘Dude, you run a multi-million dollar mortgage company, where will you have the time?’ He goes, 'I’ve got the time for you guys' (...) I called Jake up and he was like, ‘Awesome, when do we start filming?’ And I said, ‘Let’s let them get everything in place.’ - said DDP (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

The former world champion went on to say that he wanted to name the podcast The Snakepit, but it was Conrad's idea to include Diamond Dallas Page's name in it.

''What’s really fascinating about Conrad, (...) he’s got a whole team of people. (...) I wanted to call it The Snakepit and Conrad is like, ‘Dude, we have to have you in there.’ And someone said, ‘How about DDP’s Snakepit,’ I said, ‘Jake, are you okay with that?’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’ (H/T - Wrestling inc.)

Diamond Dallas Page did not want to do the podcast without Conrad Thompson

In the same interview with Wrestling Inc., Diamond Dallas Page pointed out that he wanted Conrad Thompson to be part of the project.

The podcast was initially an idea voiced by Jake Roberts. DDP was skeptical about getting involved as he is not a fan of the research work that goes behind a successful podcast.

But according to the 65-year-old he only agreed to do the podcast as Conrad Thompson did not hesitate to be a part of it.

“I go, ‘You want to do one together?’ And he’s like, ‘Yes.’ (...) I don’t live in this ridiculous home (...) or doing all the s**t I am doing in my life that I am so blessed for without him and Dusty. I never forget that (...) So if Jake wants to do something and I can swing it, I am going to do it. So I said ‘I’ll only do it if Conrad Thompson is involved,’” - said DDP (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

