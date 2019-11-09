DDP has high praise for MJF; compares the AEW star to five WWE legends (Exclusive)

DDP sees big things for MJF!

On the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, I had the pleasure of catching up with the first wrestler I ever got the opportunity to interview, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

The WCW legend reserved high praise for AEW star MJF, so I had to ask just how far he believes Maxwell Jacob Friedman can go.

I have to thank you for sharing our article about MJF, a man with the world in his hands right now and one you've worked with very, very closely.

What's your opinion on his journey so far and the potential he has?

Well, it's funny you say that because he's my pick for the hottest up-and-coming guy in 2020. You know, I think that he's got a lot of natural ability. You can tell he loves being a heel but there is going to come a time - and when he went out there to save Cody, it lit the place up, and the crowd popped bigger than they have for anybody.

Being able to do the moves and the high spots, and the big oohs and ahhs, that's definitely what wrestling is about today but who can grab and captivate the people with their charisma, a la Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Steve Austin, the Rock... DDP! You know, whatever, to grab the people and make them react. That's what MJF has.

He's just another guy that I put under my wing a little bit because when I see someone who wants it as bad as he does, but is willing to put the work in, that's the part that's pivotal to me.

He'll do an interview or something and he'll go, "What did you think?" I will tell him and he'll go, "What did you really think?" He really wants to know!

A lot of it is just natural ability. There was a video on YouTube of him on the Rosie O'Donnell show. He's five years old, and he does what he calls opera. He's five. He says on the show with Rosie, "I'm going to be an opera singer when I grow up and a wrestler." I mean, that's the vision. Again, he gets it.

I couldn't say enough good things about the kid. As long as he can keep his feet on the ground as he's reaching for the stars, the world is his oyster, literally. Never believe your own hype because that p****s people off.

