DDP provides an update on Big Cass' recovery (Exclusive)

DDP opened up about Big Cass

On the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, I had the pleasure of catching up with the first wrestler I ever got the opportunity to interview, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

DDP has been vocal in his support of Big Cass, providing an inbox for letters of support and acting as a middleman between well-wishers and the former WWE Superstar on his road to recovery - so I asked the three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion how that recovery is going.

I know he's in rehab right now and he's really getting a lot of really good help.

He's a really smart guy. He's dealing with depression and all that, and he's got to get a point like where Jake is at. At least he's not waiting until he's in his late 50s. He's doing it in his early 30s, he still has a brilliant career ahead of him, if he can stay sober - which I believe he has the ability.

I just wanted to say a huge thank u to everyone who has been sending their letters to our boy Big Cass! Keep the love and support coming💥Caz appreciates all you guys! U can still send ur letter to him here at:

DDP Yoga Performance Center

1239 Concord Rd SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

DDP💎 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) October 1, 2019

The WWE are the ones who stepped up and took care of him. I talked to Johnny Ace, Triple H, and Mark Carano, and they're the guys who made it happen. They got him into rehab.

I told him I would help him when he got out, but he needs to go in right now. When you start getting blackouts, which is what happened to Cass, and when you're drinking, then you don't even know what happened. That is a scary thing, so it's got to go deeper than just positive training. It's a huge part of it but you've got to go deeper than that.

We, at Sportskeeda, wish Big Cass all the best.

