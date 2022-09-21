WWE Hall of Famer offers advice to Triple H in regards to an always controversial creative decision

WWE Legend DDP (a.k.a Diamond Dallas Page) has given his thoughts on how Triple H should handle calling up talent from NXT to the main roster.

Since 2015 prior to stars making their debuts on either RAW or Smackdown, WWE has predominantly had their new or inexperienced stars perform for their third brand NXT. During many Superstars' time in NXT, their popularity with the audience begins to build, however, the character that they established is washed away when they arrive on the main roster.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, Page said that moving forward, WWE creative should not change the character completely after they leave NXT.

"I personally think moving forwards, let's get the main roster where we want it if I'm Triple H, never forgetting about NXT and when we build that person from there they continue to be that person (in NXT), that character so that the fans are getting with. It doesn't make sense to do it any other way." [0:24 to 0:54]

A recent NXT call-up that saw a character switch from good guy to bad was that of Solo Sikoa, who was popular with fans in WWE's third brand, but is now part of the villainous stable The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns.

DDP wants Triple H to bring a big name to WWE

Since becoming the company's new head of creative, The Game has looked to bring in many stars that he has favored in the past.

However, one performer who Hunter hasn't worked with is former NWA world champion Nick Aldis. Diamond Dallas Page staked Aldis' case to join WWE on the recent edition of DDP's Snake Pit.

"I never asked him, but I don’t know how [Triple H] couldn’t love him. You know? The match for the title for him and Cody at All Out, I got to know Nick a little bit. And again, guys want to have a beer with him and chicks want to s***w him, you know? He’s got the friggin’ look, he’s got the work, he’s got the promo. I mean, all this time, he is a hidden diamond... Like, he’s ready to go," said DDP. (H/T - 411mania.com)

Top names that have made a comeback to WWE since the King of Kings took charge include the likes of Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross.

