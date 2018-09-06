Dean Ambrose and 2 other surprise WWE Superstars who can succeed Seth Rollins as Intercontinental Champion

With so much happening on this past Monday Night Raw, we have almost seemed to forget about the Intercontinental Championship and its role on the Raw brand. The title is currently around the waist of Seth Rollins although there might be a need to find a new champion if the injury which Rollins picked up during this week's episode of Raw turns out to be a lot more serious than expected.

However, even if the injury turns out to be nothing more than a cut and Rollins finds himself back in action next week, there is still a need for the WWE to find some suitable contenders for the Intercontinental Championship.

It looked like Rollins might be feuding with Owens but now, Lashley is more likely to enter into a storyline with Owens instead. This then leaves the question mark as to which superstars are on the current Raw roster who can be a legitimate contender for the title should Rollins be forced to vacate it, or as a serious threat to the title in the event that the injury which Seth Rollins suffered does not put him out of action.

With Dolph Ziggler as one-half of the tag team champions, it seems safe to say that he will not be setting his sights on recapturing the Intercontinental Championship anytime soon. There are however a lot of other superstars who the WWE have turned much of a blind eye to in recent months and who could do with being in the title picture.

This article will take a look at two such superstars who should be challenging for the Intercontinental Championship and entering into a meaningful feud with Seth Rollins, especially as we head towards the end of the year which will then pave the way to WrestleMania 35.

#1 Finn Balor

If the WWE are honest they will admit that they are currently wasting Finn Balor. He had a huge main roster debut and even went on to win the Universal Championship, but since he had to give up the title after suffering an injury, it seems that the WWE have forgotten all about the Irish superstar.

Balor currently seems to be in some sort of feud with Baron Corbin but this is not one which has much going for it. Corbin might have been more of a suitable rival for Balor if he still adopted his old persona but currently, it just feels as if though the WWE have given Balor this feud to keep him busy.

If Seth Rollins were to drop the title for any reason, Balor would be a good choice as his successor. A run with a title would also do wonders for his career which doesn't seem to be going anywhere at the moment.

