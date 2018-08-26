Opinion: Dean Ambrose's possible heel turn may decide the fate of the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns finally defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

SummerSlam was witness to Brock Lesnar's reign as the WWE Universal Champion finally coming to an end. However, the WWE Universe has not been very happy with Roman Reigns winning the title either.

The Monster among Men has always been more of a fan favorite than Reigns. This was quite evident the way fans cheered for Braun Strowman when he made his way to the ring with the Money in the Bank contract in his hand.

Added to that, the 'you both suck' chants from the fans made it quite obvious that they wished to see Braun Strowman holding the title.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. However, Braun Strowman was at ringside waiting for the match to end. Strowman had made it extremely clear that he would be cashing in.

Although his arrival was met with great applause, we never got to see him cash in his contract. However, he did try cashing in the Money in the Bank contract the following night on Raw. He did not succeed in cashing in the contract owing to interference by The Shield, but it did create a lot of speculations.

Braun Strowman's attempt to cash in the contract was thwarted by The Shield

The Shield is one of the most dominant stables on the roster. However, the WWE Universe would like to see Braun Strowman as the champion. But it seems like Braun Strowman will be allowed nowhere near the title.

In such a case, Braun Strowman needs to figure out something that would provide him a leverage of sorts against The Hounds of Justice. However, there is a possibility that someone within The Shield might be one of the deciding factors in the storyline.

Braun Strowman is at a disadvantage. In the last episode of Raw, we saw him being absolutely cornered by The Hounds of Justice. Although it may be seen as an angle where The Shield was vigilant about an unfair attack on an exhausted Reigns, but the entire segment was reminiscent of The Shield's initial run as heels. Then they ganged up on babyfaces.

Braun Strowman being one of the top babyfaces in the company is a point to be taken into account. However, the fact that Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are fan favorites might prove to be a deciding factor later on. In such a case, could a Dean Ambrose heel turn act as the magic factor that sets up the entire angle?

Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose has been completely repackaged upon his return, his overall demeanor has been extremely aggressive. Taking into account Ambrose's unpredictability as a character, it is possible that he soon turns on his Shield brothers.

Dean's character has been extremely unpredictable since his return. He displayed a new skill-set in his recent match against Dolph Ziggler, and he seemingly has a different persona.

One more factor that comes to play in this matter is the fact that Dean Ambrose is the only one in The Shield who has been left without a championship. Add this to the mix, and Dean Ambrose may be one of the most vicious superstars on the roster.

He might seek vengeance against Rollins for his past betrayal, and prove to be a chink in The Shield's armour, leaving Reigns vulnerable to Strowman.