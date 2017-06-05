Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz, WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Winner and analysis

The Miz and Dean Ambrose put on a great title match Extreme Rules

The Miz wins the Intercontinental Championship for the 7th time!

The IC Title match kicked off Extreme Rules and there was a lot of anticipation as the crowd cheered on during Dean Ambrose and The Miz's entrances.

The match eventually made its way to the outside as Dean Ambrose sent The Miz crashing into the barricade before taking him to the apron kidney first.

The two men made a few attempts to use a steel chair on each other but the official got the better of them, not allowing either men to hit each other with it.

The Miz hits Dean with a figure-four which Ambrose recovers from and after an unsuccesful atttempt at putting The Miz through the top turnbuckle, hits the A-Lister with a Figure Four of his own.

The Miz and Maryse hatched a plan which involved Maryse hitting Miz purposely to end the match in a DQ but it backfired as the referree just sent Maryze backstage.

As the referee was distracted, Miz pushed Ambrose into the official, sending him out of the ring and as Ambrose tries to clear things up with him, The Miz hits a Skullcrushing Finale on the champion and pins him succesfully to win back the IC Championship for the 7th time.

Result: The Miz deaf. Dean Ambrose and became the Intercontinental Champion.

7 time IC Champion



It's okay Brock, The Miz will give #Raw a much needed world title #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/4hGso4PJcO — HEEL TEM (@HEEL_TEM) June 5, 2017