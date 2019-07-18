Debbie Keitel opens up about her recent WWE tryout, Fierce Females and her dream match (Exclusive)

PC: John Morrissey and Beyond Gorilla.

Now, if you're reading this, you probably don't need me to tell you that Ireland is a hotbed of talent when it comes to professional wrestling. With Becky Lynch holding the WWE RAW Women's Championship at the moment, and the likes of Finn Balor, Sheamus and Jordan Devlin among others all thriving, you'd have to think there must be something in the water.

Well, despite the cliche, it's definitely not down to luck, and there's one Irish wrestler that I particularly think all eyes should be on - Debbie Keitel.

Galway-born Keitel is currently the Fierce Females Internet Champion and is fresh from a WWE tryout, having wrestled for Pro Wrestling Elite and Pr Wrestling: EVE - which current NXT UK stars Piper Niven and Kay Lee Ray raved to me about when I spoke to them a few months back.

So, how did the tryout go? Where will we see Debbie Keitel next? Well, we spoke to the Fierce Female who's most definitely on the come-up.

Hi, Debbie. Thanks for speaking with us today. Now, for anyone who may have never heard the name "Debbie Keitel", tell us what they're missing.

Debbie Keitel is beautiful but dangerous. She is absolutely stunning...until she opens her mouth. I've often described my character as the love child of Cruella de Vil and Quentin Tarantino.

The name and character stem from my love for Russ Meyer's '60s B movies, with a little Scorsese thrown into the mix.

If she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will 💋

Of course, you're a huge part of Glasgow-based promotion Fierce Females that's hosted the likes of Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven and Leva Bates in the past. As a Glaswegian wrestling fan, I can definitely vouch for FF putting on immense shows on a consistent basis. How does it feel to be a part of such an incredible, but I would say vastly underrated, promotion?

I think Fierce Females is highly underrated. Some of the best matches I've ever seen have been at Fierce Females. Mikey Whiplash has given us a platform to be ourselves, to work with incredibly talented women of all levels and to have matches that aren't just good women's matches, they're just good matches.

It's an excellent platform to work with some of the best on the independent scene.

We are now on demand! Subscribe at https://t.co/MMApLixVZK and never miss a show!



Plus we've a rockin' new theme song by @TheTutsBand

Check them out: https://t.co/NLpJMDCP3G

You've also wrestled in Japan and for a promotion that two of those women, Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven, raved about to me in Pro Wrestling: EVE - but what's been the highlight of your career so far?

The highlight of my career was actually wrestling in Japan and training alongside the incredible Emi Sakura. It was genuinely the first time I ever felt like a wrestler. To be able to wake up every morning and train with the best, and work with some of the most talented competitors in the world was truly amazing. I was in my element and I really can't wait to go back.

Of course, you recently had a WWE tryout at the new NXT UK Performance Centre. How did that go, and what was that experience like?

It was probably one of the toughest things I've ever done. I learned so much about myself and what I'm capable of. It's an experience that I will never forget.

I keep pinching myself because this experience has been so surreal. I will never forget this moment ❤ Today, I'm patting myself on the back 💪



What a privilege to share this experience with such incredible women. #NXTUK



Credit 📷 @BeyondGorilla_

Finally, dream match time. You can fantasy book yourself in one match - who are you going up against?

If I had my choice to wrestle anyone in the world it would be Hiroyo Matsumoto.

A huge thanks to Debbie Keitel for speaking with us. You can follow Debbie on Twitter and Instagram, and check out her merch here.