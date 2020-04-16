Debuting NXT Superstar revealed as Matt Riddle's new partner

Stallion Riddle and the entire NXT Universe were in for a shock!

NXT's newest recruit surely grabbed a lot of eyeballs tonight!

What a swerve from WWE

In what was one of the biggest swerves in recent memory, Matt Riddle got to know who his new tag team partner would be. And it is none other than NXT's latest recruit, Timothy Thatcher.

Because of the prevailing conditions, Pete Dunne was unable to travel to the US and defend the NXT Tag Team titles with The Original Bro. It was revealed that Riddle would be defending the championships against The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

The Stallion did not know till the last moment who his partner will be, and it was Dunne who revealed his new partner.

Throughout the match, Thatcher and Riddle displayed incredible chemistry.

No time for fistbumps. TIMOTHY THATCHER is here to BREAK JAWS!@SuperKingofBros just secured himself a FANTASTIC tag team partner! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/y11s9cC8S1 — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020

And after an incredible main event, the team of Thatcher and Riddle regained the titles after the new NXT Superstar made Strong tap out to the Fujiwara armbar.

Who is Timothy Thatcher?

Thatcher was signed by WWE on 2nd February 2020. He has an incredible resume in the pro wrestling business as he has worked with has worked for notable promotions such as PWG, wXw, RevPro: UK, and Evolve Wrestling. He was the longest-reigning Evolve Champion in history and was also part of the famous RINGKAMPF faction that had the current NXT UK Champion, WALTER.

It would be interesting to see if he would indeed join hands with the Ring General and IMPERIUM during his time in WWE.