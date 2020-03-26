Debuting tag team destroys Matt Riddle on this week's WWE NXT

They fully utilized the absence of Pete Dunne from ringside.

The entire NXT tag team division needs to be aware of these two.

The original Bro was brutally laid out

With seven matches on the card, this week's episode of WWE NXT was action-packed. In the main event of the night, NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle squared off with a former champion in Roderick Strong. But The Original Bro was in for a big surprise.

Although Strong had the upper hand at one point of the match, The original eventually earned the three count over the former NXT North American Champion. Riddle didn't get any time to celebrate as he was attacked by two debuting Superstars immediately after the match.

The two behemoths ran through The King of Bros and laid him out in a matter of time. It was followed by an appearance from Malcolm Bivens, who announced his association with the debuting talents. The segment concluded with the three standing tall over a decimated Matt Riddle.

The duo that attacked one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions consist of Indian talents, Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar. They have been a part of the Black and Gold brand since 2018 and competed as a tag team on several Live Events. During the house shows, Gurjar and Singh were managed by Robert Stone but the latest episode of NXT showcased that they will be managed by Malcolm Bivens moving forward.

I waited for a really long time to do that. It was worth the wait, bro. pic.twitter.com/yfFb5l9qYL — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) March 26, 2020

Taking out the Tag Team Champion is a commendable way of making a first impression. It remains to be seen how Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne react to this assault.