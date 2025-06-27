Debuting WWE star to help Tiffany Stratton beat Nia Jax on SmackDown? Potential explored 

The go-home show for WWE SmackDown ahead of Night of Champions has a massive title match. Tiffany Stratton will be in a Last Woman Standing Match defending her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax.

Both women have a history that could see them push each other to the limit. Apart from this, there is the looming threat of Naomi, who has the Money in the Bank briefcase and has tried to cash in during the last SmackDown episode.

While the odds seem to be stacked against the WWE Women’s Champion, there could be some hope. This would be in the form of NXT star Lola Vice.

Reports and speculations indicate that she could get her main roster call-up. She could come out to even the odds for Stratton and possibly prevent her from losing the title.

When Roxanne Perez debuted on the main roster, she sided with The Judgment Day since she was a heel. If Vice gets hers, she could help the babyface champion. This will also help get on the good side of Tiffany Stratton, who might offer her a title shot at Evolution 2. Vice recently took to social media to praise Stratton, which got fans wondering what WWE could be planning for the pair. Nothing is officially confirmed.

The Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax feud is getting old in WWE

Fans have always been vocal about the feuds the champions are part of. Since betraying Nia Jax and winning the title, Tiffany Stratton has continued feuding with Jax. Despite the match and build-up being underwhelming for her bout against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, fans felt it was a breath of fresh air.

While Jax does pose a threat to Tiffany Stratton's reign, this feud needs to end. Unfortunately, it could only happen if Stratton loses the title, which none of the fans want. WWE could do this by turning her heel, which is what got her over in the first place. Fans love her as a babyface, but they have said that she worked and spoke better as a heel.

