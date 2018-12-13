Debuts and Returns we might see at Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble has been known for stars either debuting or returning.

Who might we see make his or her debut at the Royal Rumble?

Several stars could return from injuries or make their main roster debuts.

A lot of the big-name free agents that may have previously been rumored to show up are either under contract still (Kenny Omega) or are tied up due to their former contracts (Shane Strickland, Pentagon, Jr., Fenix).

That still doesn't mean WWE won't toss a few surprises our way in terms of call-ups from NXT or former stars returning.

Part-timers returning

Could John Cena return from his extended hiatus in 2018?

John Cena had an impromptu match with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34.

Ever since then, he's been nearly MIA.

He's been away promoting his Bumblebee movie as well as doing the same in China regarding his movie with Jackie Chan.

He's rumored to be appearing at some live events in the near future, so maybe he gets talked into an appearance at the Royal Rumble.

Depending on plans for Wrestlemania, it might just be a one-off or it could set up a potential program for April.

Cena's still attempting to break his tie with Ric Flair for most World Title reigns, so he's always a threat to win the Royal Rumble.

The Rock was originally heavily rumored to not only appear at the Royal Rumble but win the whole dang thing.

That would have been in order to set up a Universal Title match with his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Since Reigns is out indefinitely, those rumored plans were scrapped.

Other rumors suggested that Brock Lesnar could be a potential match for the Great One in April.

We'll never truly know if the Rock will show up, but you can never count out the possibility of the Rock having a match at Wrestlemania.

Could Shawn Michaels enter the match and set up an angle for Wrestlemania season?

