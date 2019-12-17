Deonna Purrazzo comments on RAW debut following praise from former Women's Champion

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 17 Dec 2019, 13:08 IST SHARE

The Virtuosa debuted on RAW

Following an impressive debut on RAW that saw her bested by one of the most dominant female Superstars in WWE history, Deonna Purrazzo has spoken out following praise from former SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya.

Last night's RAW saw The Virtuosa finally debut on RAW, having recently plied her trade in NXT after very nearly competing on SmackDown against Alexa Bliss almost three years ago - only to be attacked before the match could begin.

At that point, Purrazzo hadn't even signed with WWE, but was officially announced as an NXT star in May 2018. She has also competed on NXT UK, challenging then-champion Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

The NXT star would compete on the red brand last night though and, despite not picking up the victory, clearly made an impression.

Natalya would tweet out her praise for The Virtuosa, sharing a selfie with the starlet which had been photobombed by Zack Ryder. Natalya called Purrazzo "such a talented" female, and said she'd love to wrestle Purrazzo one day.

Well, Purrazzo responded in kind, saying she was "beyond thankful" to have Natalya there, and returning the compliment of saying she "can't wait" to wrestle the veteran.

SO beyond thankful to have you here tonight! I can’t wait to wrestle you one day soon!!! 🙌🏽🤞🏽❤️ https://t.co/RoYglKAM4R — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 17, 2019