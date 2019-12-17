Deonna Purrazzo debuts against champion on Monday Night RAW

The Virtuosa has arrived!

While not at the forefront of any brand at the moment, one of the most exciting performers in WWE is Deonna Purrazzo. Ranked in the PWI Top 100 Females in three consecutive years, Purrazzo has definitely caught the attention of the wrestling world thanks to her incredible in-ring ability.

Purrazzo has worked for IMPACT Wrestling, Stardom, and was even set to work All In back in 2018 before signing with the WWE. Due to that, however, she was unable to compete. Those who have followed her run in the WWE will know her best for her work during the first two Mae Young Classics and time in NXT and NXT UK.

Recently, Purrazzo has been working house shows with tag team partner Chelsea Green on the black and gold brand. Tonight, however, she made a huge leap in her career, taking on one of WWE's top Superstars.

The Empress stunned by the Virtuosa

Asuka came into Monday Night RAW off of a successful title defense at WWE TLC. Alongside Kairi Sane, Asuka managed to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Becky Lynch and Charlotte in the main event of the PPV.

However, she was caught off-guard by the debuting Deonna Purrazzo. The Virtuosa rocked the former SmackDown Women's Champion with a big boot before the match began. From there on, the two battled on in a back-and-forth contest. Purrazzo had definitely done her homework, dodging some iconic Asuka strikes.

Sadly, it wasn't enough. Purrazzo eventually fell to the Asuka Lock, tapping out after putting up a good fight. Still, it was a great fight for Purrazzo, and it should be exciting to see where she goes from here. After all, with Asuka working as one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Purrazzo may bring up her tag team partner for a shot at the gold.