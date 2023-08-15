Despised NXT duo to win main roster gold? – 4 possible challengers for the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been bouncing back and forth a lot this year. From Damage CTRL to Becky Lynch & Lita to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey, many of the top female superstars have held the gold in 2023, but not for particularly long.

The duo of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green hoped to change that. The pair won the gold from Liv and Raquel and were seemingly going to have a long, consistent run with the titles, but tragedy struck. Sonya tore her ACL and her injury required surgery.

Instead of stripping Chelsea of the belts and crowning new champions in a tournament, however, the company took a different route. They took the alternative direction of having Chelsea find a new parter to keep her reign intact. Her new teammate is the returning Piper Niven.

Fans were surprised to see the powerful Scot back. They're also eager to see what this new duo can do as champions. This article will take a look at some teams who are the best candidates to challenge the newly formed pair moving forward.

Below are four possible challengers for the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#4 The Way could challenge for gold while dealing with Rhea Ripley

The Way at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

The Way is a stable that first formed on WWE NXT. The NXT variation of the group featured Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory. It has since been briefly teased for the main roster, albeit without Theory.

While Johnny and Dexter remain absent from WWE programming, Indi and Candice are back. Not only are the two former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions on television, but they've been battling the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Their issues with Rhea are unlikely to last long-term, but it will give them a nice brief story for fans to sink their teeth into. Immediately after, however, the former champions could look to earn tag team gold on the main roster. Their experience together as a unit could be enough to dethrone Chelsea and Piper.

#3 WWE SmackDown's Unholy Union are ready for action

The Unholy Union

The Unholy Union are a devastating duo currently competing on Friday Night SmackDown. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were called up as part of the 2023 WWE Draft held earlier this year.

The pair haven't been featured a ton on the main roster. WWE aired a few very cool vignettes for the duo. They also had a Unification Match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, but failed to leave as the Women's Tag Team Champions. They've been mostly absent ever since.

The spooky tag team are far too good to sit idly by long-term. Instead, the pair could haunt the new Women's Tag Team Champions. They have the Scottish connection with Piper, but they will no doubt push that aside to potentially hold gold.

#2 Kayden Carter & Katana Chance already have issues with Piper Niven

Expand Tweet

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have had a similar journey to the main roster as The Unholy Union. They are also former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions who were called up to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft.

The pair are extremely talented, but haven't gained a ton of momentum on the main roster quite yet. They debuted on RAW in a big way, giving Ronda and Shayna a fight, but they failed to win. The duo have lost a few other matches on Monday nights since then.

Despite their losses, Kayden and Katana are extremely talented and they likely want revenge. Piper Niven attacked the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions before revealing that she was Green's new partner. The pair are unlikely to take the assault sitting down. Could the high flying duo get a measure of revenge by winning the tag belts?

#1 NXT's Meta-Four want gold

Expand Tweet

Meta-Four is a stable on WWE NXT comprising Oro Mensah, Noam Dar, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend. Legend and Jackson have found immediate chemistry together on and off screen and the two have made it clear that they want a shot at tag team gold.

As noted, The Unholy Union battled Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a Unification Match earlier this year. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions defeated the-then reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, which led to the latter belts being retired.

While it is unfortunate that those titles are gone, it should mean that the remaining tag team titles are tri-branded once again. If Piper and Chelsea have to defend their titles on all three brands, they should show up on NXT and fight the Meta-Four duo. Win or lose, the NXT women's division deserves a chance at gold.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here