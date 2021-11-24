Despite all the changes in NXT, Tommaso Ciampa remains as steady as ever

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is a great example of the old adage, 'the more things change, the more they stay the same'.

The 36-year-old veteran has practically seen and done it all in NXT. Since he arrived on WWE's third brand in late 2015, his career has seen many twists and turns. The Blackheart has been to the top of the mountain, having captured the NXT Championship on two occasions.

Of course, Ciampa's history runs much deeper than that. Many fans still remember his love-hate relationship with fellow NXT icon Johnny Gargano. As DIY, the duo was involved in some of the greatest tag team matches in the history of NXT. And it goes without saying that their subsequent feud will likely go down as the greatest long-term rivalry in the black-and-gold era of the brand.

That era is now gone, replaced with a much louder and more colorful version of NXT. It's bright, it's flashy, and a far cry from the darker arenas and the spotlighted ring. But as a symbol of the brand's past, Ciampa remains a welcome constant.

With so many changes, the one, consistent cornerstone remains Tommaso Ciampa

The champion showed that again this week by beating Grayson Waller to get the ball rolling on the latest episode of NXT 2.0 in relatively easy fashion. While the young upstart got in some offense, the veteran's tenacity ultimately led him to victory.

This bout showcased two of the traits that set Ciampa apart. His intensity and psychology makes you believe that he is a cold-blooded brawler with a bevy of technical skills as well.

With these skills, Ciampa is a throwback to the past. Physically, his wild beard, bald head, and intense glares, he reminds you of some of the bare-knuckled brawlers of the past. Whether he is delivering a punch or a slam, everything he does is punctuated with passion. Overall, The Blackheart is one of the most genuine in-ring competitors in the wrestling world today.

Ciampa will lead his team of veterans into NXT WarGames

This week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0 set the stage for a heated WarGames match between the brand's old school and its new generation. It's only fitting that the NXT Champion will captain a team that also includes Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight. They will take on Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, and Grayson Waller, a quartet that represents the youth movement of NXT 2.0.

There's a good chance that the rookies will win this match, as WWE might want to send a signal that the new era of NXT has officially begun. That being said, it's hard to count out any team with Ciampa and Gargano on it.

In the months and years to come, it will be interesting to see how long Ciampa remains an active in-ring competitor. He's got a lot of miles on his odometer, and he has suffered a bevy of injuries over the years. The Blackheart bounced back from a career-threatening neck injury in 2019, so we should enjoy his work while he's still here.

Tomasso Ciampa represents everything that is great about professional wrestling. His passion pours into the crowd, and his intensity comes through your television screen.

That's what makes a great performer, and that's what makes Ciampa an NXT legend.

