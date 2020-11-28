Details of a big backstage mess at this week's SmackDown revealed

WWE usually announces the big matches and segments for its shows well in advance, but that wasn't the case for this week's SmackDown.

The company had not confirmed a singles match or segment for SmackDown until it wasn't an hour left for the show to get underway.

Dave Meltzer revealed in Wrestling Observer's Daily Update that the backstage scenes were a mess on this week's SmackDown.

The show was still being worked upon a few hours before the episode, and no one knew what was lined up.

Vince McMahon arrived for the taping at around 12:30 p.m. A source confirmed that the people behind the scenes had no clue what was in store for the show until the WWE Boss was in the building.

It was noted that the situation is nothing new as it has been the norm almost every week now.

Given below is what was revealed in the Wrestling Observer's Daily Update:

What happened on this week's WWE SmackDown?

The biggest takeaway from this week's SmackDown was the beginning of a program between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion was in fine form as he closed out the show with a solid angle by sending a big message to Roman Reigns following the DQ win over Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns should ideally defend the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the TLC PPV.

On this week's episode, Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn put on an impressive TV match, which had a unique finish courtesy of the Champion's underhanded tactics.

WWE also teased Big E going after Sami Zayn during a backstage segment later on the show. Murphy and the Mysterios surprisingly gave off heelish vibes during the former Cruiserweight Champion's match against King Corbin.

Bianca Belair's feud with Bayley was also officially kickstarted on SmackDown, while Sasha Banks got some retribution over Carmella in a backstage attack.