Backstage details on Bray Wyatt's mask and costumes at WWE Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt made a theatric return last night at WWE Extreme Rules, debuting a new mask and also signaling the demise of the Firefly Funhouse. Jason Baker has now revealed that his company Callosum Stuido was the brains behind the mask and the costume designs for Bray Wyatt's return.

The return featured multiple characters from the Firefly Funhouse coming to life in the audience as we saw Huskus the Pig, Mercy the Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit, Abby the Witch and even The Fiend. However, this was all in the lead up to a short vignette that aired, showing the ransacked funhouse covered in cobwebs and seemingly destroyed. Wyatt then proceeded to come out of the door set up on the ramp with a lantern in hand, wearing a new mask.

Following the show, Jason Baker tweeted out the following:

"Not a bad way to spend my 40th birthday. @Windham6 new mask & funhouse masks/ costumes created by my amazing crew @Callosumstudios", tweeted Baker

You can check out his tweet below:

Baker is a special effects artist and has worked for WWE in the past too, helping out with the special effects for WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. He also covered the special effects for the film Black Phone, which featured a mask quite similar to the one Wyatt came out wearing last night.

Where does Bray Wyatt go from here?

The entire return was masterfully crafted with multiple White Rabbit teasers being played and shown over the past few weeks. While many had figured that it was all leading to Wyatt's return, it was still fun to go down the rabbit hole and pick up all the clues and hints Bray was leaving behind for the fans.

Many have even connected the dots between 'The Wyatt 6' trademark and the six figures who were shown in the spotlight before Bray made his return. The appearance itself didn't give much away, but it has fans clamoring for answers and people are now looking forward to what's next.

Only time will tell where Wyatt goes from here, but all eyes will be on the former Universal champion from this point on.

