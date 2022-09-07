"This is the time and place to do it" - Major details of EC3 and Vince McMahon's backstage disagreement in WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 was, unfortunately, amongst those superstars who weren't always on the same page as Vince McMahon. The former WWE star recently opened up about the time he had a backstage disagreement with McMahon when he competed on the main roster from 2018 until his release in 2020.

While EC3 wanted to put in his maximum effort every time he stepped into the ring, McMahon contrarily wanted the superstar to conserve his energy in specific matches. McMahon's idea was to protect his talent for TV dates. The former CEO instructed Carter not to go all out whenever he wrestled for the WWE.

Here's what the 39-year-old star revealed about his conversation with Vince McMahon on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws:

"I think Vince and I had this conversation, too, about the difference between going all out in certain matches and taking it easy, and we kind of had a disagreement because I said there are times you just have to put it on the line, no matter what," revealed EC3. "He said, 'Yeah, we've got TV tomorrow, and I'm going to need you.' I said, 'I understand that, but this is the time and place to do it.'" [6:54 - 7:11]

"Complacency is death" - EC3 on working in WWE

While WWE stars are financially secure due to the downside guarantee in their contracts, EC3 said the promotion wasn't ideal for talent who wished to flex their creative muscles.

The former TNA star had a forgettable run in WWE and noted that wrestlers are at risk of facing career stagnation in the organization previously led by Vince McMahon.

"The problem is, you can't, in that company, at least in the past, I don't know now, and I don't know what will be different. But dude, I'm telling you, complacency is death. Like, it doesn't matter." [6:35 - 6:51]

However, the outspoken star felt there was scope for change in WWE's old system now that McMahon is no longer calling the shots.

EC3 added:

"The landscape may have changed. We don't know yet. Vince isn't there; you're not there, I'm not there. I don't know who else is there." [8:08 - 8:20]

Is WWE really moving away from Vince McMahon's model under Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

