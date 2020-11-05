Details of Miro getting fined for changing his look revealed

Miro, fka Rusev, was a guest on the latest edition of Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho, and the AEW star revealed several previously unknown details of his WWE run.

Miro shared a story of when he was fined for cutting his hair. The former United States Champion explained that he chopped off his long locks as there wasn't much going on for him on TV. He lost matches every week and was even scheduled to take some time off due to a shoulder surgery.

Miro noted that he returned for a match and WWE booked him to get destroyed by Big Show. Miro said that WWE threw 'a big stink about his hair' and even fined him for his decision.

Miro revealed the following:

"I cut my hair because I had nothing going on. They were beating me day in and day out. I was going away for shoulder surgery. I came back for one match, and they made Big Show chokeslam me four times and chokeslam me seven times, and they tried to convince me to protect my character. C'mon man. I'm not that stupid. It's ok because I love Big Show. He put me over when I needed it, so I have to put him over. Who cares? I'm not that guy. Just tell him we need 3 chokeslams and a punch, one, two, three. Great, I'll do it. They threw a big stink about my hair. They said, 'how dare you? How can you? Why didn't you ask?' Sorry, I'll ask next time."

Miro's AEW run

Miro was released from the WWE in April earlier this year, and he spent the next few months setting up his Twitch and YouTube channels. The former WWE United States Champion made his AEW debut in September and was paired up with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Thus far, Miro's AEW run hasn't received the best reactions as the fans expected the company to have a more significant push in store for the former WWE Superstar. In AEW's defense, the promotion is probably taking it slow with Miro, and 'The Best Man' should be pushed to the top when the time is right.

However, Miro seems to be enjoying himself as he gets to play video games, which is also a major part of his on-screen character.