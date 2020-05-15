Details of reported backstage disagreement over WWE's Brand-To-Brand Invitation rule revealed

WWE, FOX and USA Network are not on the same page

WWE recently introduced the 'Brand to Brand Invitation' rule which would allow a select number of talents to make appearances on other brands.

The new rule seems to be a re-branded version of the Wild Card rule that was discontinued in October last year. What is WWE's goal behind getting back the updated version of the wild card rule? What has the reaction been like backstage?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue answered all the relevant questions about the 'Brand to Brand Invitation' rule on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz. Tom had previously released an exclusive report in which he noted down all the details of there being major disagreement over WWE's new rule.

While talking about the reported backstage disagreement, Tom stated that officials from WWE, FOX and USA Network are not on the same page when it comes to the rule.

USA Network is pushing for the rule to be in enforced while also wanting the 24/7 title - which they brought in - to return to prominence on WWE TV.

FOX, on the other hand, would prefer to have a Draft. Tom added that FOX officials would ideally not like to see advertisements on their programming stating that a Superstar would be working on the USA Network.

Tom explained the backstage situation in the Dropkick DiSKussions episode given below:

WWE, FOX and USA are in disagreement about what they want out of this wild card rule, in fact, if they want this Wild Card rule.

What does WWE want from the new rule?

As far as WWE is concerned, Vince McMahon and co. are looking for flexibility and what the company wants out of this rule is different from what USA and FOX want. WWE is currently short on talent to use, as many Superstars have either been released or are at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE wants to get the job done with a depleted workforce and they hope that the crossover appearances will help them secure a boost in the TV ratings.

They are looking to deal with the fact that they have a lot less wrestlers to available now. Some of that is entirely on themselves when it comes to people they have chosen to release. But of course, there are also wrestlers who have chosen not to work at the moment. So they need to do quite a lot with a small number of people. They want to expand that pull and get a potential ratings boost from doing that. At least, that's what they are hoping for.

Drew McIntyre will face King Corbin on the next episode of RAW while Charlotte Flair will appear on SmackDown this week, which would kickstart the 'Brand to Brand Invitation' Era in the WWE.