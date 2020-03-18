Details on backstage bet involving Brock Lesnar during recent WWE RAW

WWE stars were waiting backstage to find out what happened

People bet on whether R-Truth could make Brock Lesnar laugh

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

R-Truth has revealed that there was a bet backstage on whether he could make Brock Lesnar laugh during their segment on WWE RAW in January.

The segment began with Paul Heyman hyping his client’s appearance in the 2020 Royal Rumble, which prompted Truth to interrupt and claim that he was going to throw Heyman over the top rope in the 30-man match.

After being informed that Lesnar – not Heyman – would be participating, Truth simply said “My bad” before announcing that he was un-declaring himself from the match.

The WWE Champion laughed multiple times throughout the segment, including when Truth said “Sioux Falls City” instead of “Suplex City”.

Speaking on The Mixed Tag Show podcast, the 34-time 24/7 Champion said Lesnar only knew what was going to happen at the start and end of the segment, and there was “a little bet in the back everybody was doing” on whether the former UFC star would laugh.

“It was just like, ‘We got to see if you can make Brock laugh. He’s not gonna laugh. He never laughs. See if you can make him laugh,’ and Paul [Heyman] was like, ‘Bet! I bet you he can do it,’ and then I’m trying not to laugh, because I know Brock’s about to laugh when I say this.” [H/T POST Wrestling]

Truth added that, despite his reputation as someone who does not care about wrestling, Lesnar is “one of the coolest dudes in the business”.