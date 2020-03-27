Details on the order that may stop WWE from taping new shows at the Performance Center

WWE have been filming shows this week - including WrestleMania - ahead of the ban.

Will WWE end up having to stop filming completely?

Recent WWE events have been taped from the Performance Center

The past few weeks have been very unusual, to say the least, both within the landscape of wrestling and global affairs too. The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, whether it be staying at home, working from home, or wrestling in front of empty arenas.

WWE would cancel all of their upcoming RAW and SmackDown events, and instead hold each show live in their own Performance Center, with WrestleMania even being rescheduled to be held in the training facility.

However, a new order in Orange County, where the Performance Center is located, has now been introduced, meaning that WWE would essentially be banned from having their crew and talent gathering at the facility.

World-renowned wrestling journalist and WWE Backstage news correspondent Ryan Satin took to Twitter to share an update on WWE's plans, and how they've changed due to the implementation of the order.

The stay-at-home order in Orange Country – where the PC is located – is scheduled to last until April 9.



From what I'm hearing, WWE has already filmed the April 6 Raw after Mania matches and it sounds like they're planning to continue filming at the PC once the order is lifted. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 26, 2020

Satin said that WWE has already filmed the RAW after Mania on April 6th, which would be the final RAW or SmackDown show to take place before the ban is currently scheduled to be lifted.

He also confirmed that, ahead of the order going into effect, WWE have been filming their next few shows, including WrestleMania.

The order goes into effect late tonight BTW.



That's why they've been filming the next few WWE shows early, as well as WrestleMania. I believe they've shot a few of the off-site matches already as well. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 26, 2020

We, at Sportskeeda, will keep you updated with any further developments regarding WWE's schedule amidst the coronavirus pandemic.