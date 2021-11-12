Former Women's Champion pitched a huge storyline to become Brock Lesnar's sister in WWE

Beth Phoenix recently revealed in a tweet that she pitched a detailed storyline to become Brock Lesnar's sister in WWE.

Phoenix worked as an extra in the WWE during her early days in wrestling, and the former Women's Champion recalled making a significant pitch to senior producer Michael P.S. Hayes. Phoenix joined WWE in 2004 as a developmental talent, and during that time, Brock Lesnar quickly rose to become one of the company's biggest stars.

Hayes and WWE never went ahead with Phoenix's storyline proposal, and we can only imagine what the kayfabe brother-sister pairing of Brock and Beth would have been like on TV.

Here's Beth Phoenix's tweet:

"Fun Fact: At one of my first gigs as a @WWE extra I pitched a detailed storyline to Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar's sister. I had ZERO CHILL."

Beth Phoenix's Hall of Fame career

Beth Phoenix took some time to get going in the WWE as she spent a few years in the promotion's developmental system. Rechristened as "The Glamazon," Phoenix began hitting her stride in 2007, and she went on to win multiple titles in the years that followed.

Beth “Phoenix” Copeland @TheBethPhoenix 14 years ago today I realized my childhood dream. I think of this milestone when I see our @WWENXT superstars having their first big moments. It’s why I love working with new talent. I get to see the look of pure personal validation on their faces when they realize, “I did it.” 14 years ago today I realized my childhood dream. I think of this milestone when I see our @WWENXT superstars having their first big moments. It’s why I love working with new talent. I get to see the look of pure personal validation on their faces when they realize, “I did it.” https://t.co/R9dqxIMaKg

Phoenix's first WWE stint ended in 2012, and she didn't wrestle a single match until her return at the 2018 Royal Rumble. Phoenix was also rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, and she eventually signed on with the company as NXT's full-time commentator in 2019.

Where is Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar is presently out of action serving a storyline suspension after he attacked Adam Pearce on SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate is expected to return to resume his feud with Roman Reigns. However, fans might not see Lesnar until the end of the year.

It was reported that WWE plans on using Brock Lesnar heavily between January 2022 and WrestleMania.

While Brock Lesnar has always been booked as a legitimate one-man wrecking crew, we would have loved to see him get some back-up from his 'little sister' Beth Phoenix!

