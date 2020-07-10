Details of real backstage heat on FTR in AEW revealed, locker room unhappy

FTR haven't even been in AEW long enough, but there is already backstage heat on them in the locker room.

The former WWE Superstars' recent appearance on Jim Cornette's podcast wasn't well-received.

FTR, formerly known as The Revival from their WWE stint, was recently interviewed on Inside The Ropes by Kenny McIntosh. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler spoke about their appearance on Jim Cornette's podcast from a few weeks ago and the unfavourable backstage reaction that they received in AEW.

Harwood and Wheeler confirmed that the AEW talents were 'mad' at them for doing Jim Cornette's podcast.

Wheeler revealed that there was an awkward silence amongst the AEW wrestlers when they arrived at the hotel the day after appearing on Jim Cornette's podcast.

"It's funny that you mention Jim Cornette because we did the Jim Cornette podcast and man the next day that we walked into the … actually the hotel, where all the AEW wrestlers were staying."

Harwood explained that the AEW talents were really 'mad' at them for doing Jim Cornette's podcast, but the former WWE Superstars don't really care about that. Harwood and Wheeler are focussed on making AEW a better place.

Harwood added, "so awkward. They were all so mad at us because we did Jim Cornette's podcast and that's okay with us, we don't care. If we make friends, we make friends and we have made a few. If they want to get mad at us because we're trying to make AEW a better place and make it more money then we welcome that." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Jim Cornette's issues with AEW stars

Jim Cornette has been really critical about various AEW stars in the past and the veteran's wrestling personality's comments have often been deemed to be really insulting in nature.

Cornette has targeted the likes of Joey Janela, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, to name a few, for their approach towards pro wrestling and the comments have not gone down well with the AEW locker room. Cornette isn't a fan of the new brand of professional wrestling, and he has never minced his words when it comes to expressing his displeasure.

FTR, however, aren't paying too much attention to the backstage heat, and as noted, want to make AEW a bigger platform. The former WWE Superstars will take on The Lucha Bros next week at Fight for the Fallen on AEW TV.