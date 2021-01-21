Details on The Undertaker having scary injury before facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

The Undertaker has revealed that he competed in his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 30 with a broken neck.

The event saw Lesnar become the first person to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The Undertaker suffered a concussion in the early stages of the famous match and he collapsed when he returned backstage.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Undertaker said he was told by a doctor that he suffered a broken neck in the match. However, it emerged that he actually had the neck injury before he even faced Lesnar.

“They [doctors] take me back. My wife [Michelle McCool] and Vince [McMahon] are there in the waiting room. They come out, it’s the same kind of deal. They [doctors] go, ‘Alright, he’s broken his neck and we’re gonna give him another scan.’ Obviously my wife is completely freaking out at this point. We come to find out they had read the scans wrong. It was an old break I never knew I had. I never knew it, I never knew it.”

21-1 — Brock Lesnar (@BrockLesnar) April 8, 2014

The Undertaker has said in interviews over the last year that he does not recall anything that happened after mid-afternoon on the day of WrestleMania.

The end of The Undertaker’s undefeated streak

The Undertaker's winning run ended in 2014

The Undertaker won 21 matches at WrestleMania between 1991 and 2013. In 2014, his undefeated streak at the event finally ended when he lost against Brock Lesnar.

As The Undertaker said, he cannot recall what happened that day and he still does not know exactly how the concussion occurred. The Deadman ended his WWE career with a WrestleMania record of 25 wins and two losses.

