Details of Triple H getting emotional in a meeting with Superstars after NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Triple H praised NXT Superstars for supporting #BlackLivesMatter

He also said that he wants everyone to succeed and set an example

Triple H had an important message for the NXT roster

As reported by Fightful, Triple H addressed the NXT roster in a meeting in which he got emotional while talking about the impact of everything that's going on in the United States of America. As per the reports, Triple H spoke with the roster and assured that if anyone wishes to talk about their feeling on 'Black Lives Matter, then he will have that conversation with them.

Further, in the meeting, Triple H went on to get emotional when he said that he was proud of his talents for standing up. He also said that he wants the Superstars in NXT to succeed based on their talent, and they will never be held back race, religion, orientation, language, and culture. Triple H encouraged his roster to work hard and set an example for the rest of the wrestling world.

Talking about the entire incident, Fightful reported:

On Twitter tonight, WWE recruit AJ Francis posted the following. "While somebody out here snitchin to these dirt sheets about everything, somebody need to snitch that @TripleH came & told us all that if we today, tomorrow or ever want to talk to him about our feelings on #BlackLivesMatter he wants to have that convo.#NXTTakeOver #InYourHouse. And HE DONT HAVE TO DO THAT and he still made sure we knew that we could... that’s an ally."

The discussion further states that a lot of people from NXT confirmed about this meeting and how Triple H assured his Superstars that he is willing to have a conversation with them, Triple H also acknowledged it as the most important time in the world.

Fortunately, multiple people at the NXT post-show talent meeting were willing to "snitch to the dirt sheets" and gave us some supplemental information. While Triple H did note that he was willing to have conversations with talent, we're told that he mentioned that this is an important time in the world, and he was proud of his talent for standing up.

The report further claims that an emotional Triple H told his roster that they all matter in WWE and NXT, and he wants to take a positive message from their work. Triple H called for this meeting immediately after the PPV was over in order to encourage all the talents working with the Black and gold brand.

Triple H was said to have been emotional, and said that he wants everyone to matter in WWE and NXT, regardless of race, religion, orientation, language, and culture, and wants their talent to set an example for the rest of the world. We're looking to gain more insight on the meeting, but we're told it was a very positive one and took place almost immediately after the show.

Triple H delivers a great show with NXT TakeOver: In Your House

What an absolutely incredible main event. So proud of all three of the women in this match.



Congratulations to @shirai_io, the NEW #WWENXT Women’s Champion!#NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/ILMEJByLY6 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 8, 2020

Once again, Triple H delivered a great show that lived up the reputation of TakeOver. At the PPV, two titles were successfully defended, and one title changed hands. The Superstars from the Women's division had a great night as they both started and ended the show.

Finn Balor made history by picking his 11th TakeOver victory -- highest in the history of the brand led by Triple H. Furthermore, Karrion Kross made his TakeOver debut and defeated Tommaso Ciampa in a quick match.

Adam Cole and Keith Lee defended their titles, respectively, whereas Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship in the main event. After winning the title for the first time, she went on to share an adorable moment with Triple H.