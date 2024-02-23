Did 19-year veteran catch the wrong flight en route WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth? Exploring the situation

Elimination Chamber 2024 has touched down in Perth, Australia, and fans are quite excited. Several WWE superstars have already made the trip to the Land Down Under and have successfully engaged with the WWE Universe. Whether it's the hometown heroes, Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller, or the legend, The Undertaker, everyone seems to be in sunny Australia. However, there is one 19-year veteran who seems to have landed in the wrong country.

The 19-year veteran in question is R-Truth. The 52-year-old seems to have missed the trip to Australia for the premium live event. Based on what he has shared on his socials, it looks like R-Truth has mistakenly landed in Austria, a good 21 hours and 47 minutes away from where he should be.

In the video, Truth can be heard saying he is in Austria. The former champion claimed he had been to all the hotels and stadiums only to find them empty. Then, hilariously, assuming there is no show, he questions if he should just "go back home" before asking the cab driver, or as he calls him, "good mate," to take him back to the airport.

Of course, this is just a hilarious publicity stunt on both Truth and WWE's part. It's very likely that he is in Perth, Australia, and will probably have a role to play at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. However, at this point, there is no telling what that role is. Fans will have to wait and see.

All eyes will be on Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber Perth

R-Truth's shenanigans aside, all eyes are now on Perth, Australia, particularly on hometown hero Rhea Ripley. While she may be one of WWE's top heels, Mami will have the home crowd on her side during her title clash against the Irresistible Force, Nia Jax.

Performing in front of your friends and family is no easy task, even more so when you have an entire country's eyes on you. Furthermore, Ripley will have her eyes set on the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which will determine her potential opponent at WrestleMania, provided she retains her title against Jax. Safe to say, she is in for a stressful night.

Nevertheless, Ripley will look to continue her winning streak in front of her home fans. Hopefully, she can do just that and then set her sights on Philadelphia for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will retain the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024?