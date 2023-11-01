Did 30-year old subtly claim responsibility for the attack on Trick Williams? Analyzing his words on WWE NXT

WWE NXT recently aired Night 2 of the 2023 Halloween Havoc special event. The first week saw massive moments, such as Lyra Valkyria winning the NXT Women's Championship and the debut of Lexis King. This week also featured numerous notable matches and moments, with the former Brian Pillman Jr. appearing again.

King did not compete in the ring this week. Instead, he was interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell. During their chat, Lexis hyped himself up by telling everybody to just see what he does next. He then cryptically mentioned that everybody should see what he has already done.

This confused many people, but it also raised an instant red flag for some. There has been a major mystery surrounding NXT in recent weeks. That mystery is the identity of the person who attacked Trick Williams. There is a chance that the attacker could possibly be Lexis King.

Expand Tweet

Lexis had vignettes airing for a few weeks prior to his official debut on WWE TV. He was almost certainly training at the Performance Center during this time, which means he was surely capable of being present backstage at the NXT events.

If he did something major already and nobody knows what it is, it could have been the assault on Trick. This means that everybody pointing the finger at Carmelo Hayes may be making a mistake.

Trick Williams returned on WWE NXT

WWE fans may find out what exactly happened to Trick Williams soon. In fact, many hoped to get information on the most recent episode of NXT when the former North American Champion returned, but the chaotic ending only left viewers with more questions.

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov battled Carmelo Hayes in the third and presumably final match of their epic trilogy. As things were nearing the end, Trick's music played, and he made his shocking return to WWE programming. He was staring at his best friend Carmelo.

This distraction allowed Ilja to capitalize and win the match. As he left to the back, Trick entered the ring and was seemingly about to confront Hayes properly when the cameraman rushed to the back just in time to see Baron Corbin ruthlessly attacking The Mad Dragon.

Expand Tweet

The show went off-air with an angry Trick Williams and Ilja on the receiving end of a vicious beating. The WWE Universe wants answers, and these cliffhangers will surely lead to the NXT audience returning next week to find out how Dragunov will respond to Corbin and what Whoop That Trick will do and say.

Do you think Lexis King could be the mystery attacker on Trick Williams? Sound off in the comments section below!

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here