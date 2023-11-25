The Alpha Academy has grown from strength to strength as one of the most prominent factions on WWE RAW. From being part of many memorable matches, to entertaining fans with funny antics, the group has come a long way in the Stamford-based promotion. In recent times, the team has also added members to its ranks.

Japanese superstar Akira Tozawa is the Alpha Academy's newest addition. However, on the recent edition of RAW, many in the WWE Universe believed the faction added yet another member. During a backstage segment on the red brand, Ivy Nile was once again spotted with Maxxine Dupri.

This led many to believe that Nile has either joined Alpha Academy or is in consideration of doing so. However, both scenarios aren't true. Dupri and Nile just happened to be around each other during this backstage segment, and the two are not a unit just yet.

While Ivy Nile isn't a member of Alpha Academy, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the faction add new members as they gain popularity. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion makes more additions to the faction in the near future.

Chad Gable gave an update on the status of The Alpha Academy some time ago

When one examines the The Alpha Academy, it seems every member of the faction is doing well for themselves. While Chad Gable had memorable matches against Gunther and became one of the first men to beat him, Maxxine Dupri and Otis have played prominent roles on screen and been part of several funny segments.

Akira Tozawa also benefited from joining the faction, as he has witnessed a significant rise in screen time. Overall, Alpha Academy seems to be thriving as a team in WWE. Chad Gable recently acknowledged the same on social media.

On X, WWE shared a video of Alpha Academy with a caption that indicated that Alpha Academy was having a great time. While several people reacted to the post, faction leader Chad Gable's reply caught attention. He wrote:

"Truth. ✌🏽"

You can check out Chad Gable's tweet below:

Despite not having won a title, it's good to see Gable and his team in high spirits. Given how WWE has been booking them in recent times, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see The Alpha Academy holding gold soon.

It will certainly be interesting to follow their current run in the Stamford-based promotion.