Did 32-year-old star really go off-script on Shawn Michaels during NXT segment?

Grayson Waller confronted WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in an effort to drag the legend out for one final match. After months of frustration with the Heartbreak Kid and blaming him for all of his failures, the 32-year-old managed to meet him in the middle of the ring at NXT Roadlbock.

Last week, it was announced that Shawn Michaels would appear on the latest episode of the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller took no time in verbally berating the icon.

He started things off with a tough comment, bringing up his history with Bret Hart. Waller then said never to meet your heroes, and he'd give a younger version of himself an important message if he had the opportunity. However, Grayson Waller did not go off-script with his comments, and nothing in that regard has been reported yet.

"But present-day Grayson, he would say to that kid one day you're gonna be so disappointed. Don't be a Shawn guy, be a Bret guy," Grayson Waller said on WWE NXT.

The 32-year-old Aussie Sensation even made remarks about Triple H's heart condition, Vince McMahon, and more, attempting to draw Shawn out one last time.

Shawn Michaels brings back former NXT Triple Crown Champion for Stand and Deliver

Despite his best efforts, Grayson Waller couldn't get Shawn Michaels to budge. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that many men better than him have asked for "one last match," and he wasn't worthy of the honor. However, he had a surprise for Waller.

Johnny Gargano returned to NXT fourteen months after Waller kicked him out of the brand. Gargano's last WWE appearance before signing back in 2022 ended with Waller injuring him. Gargano would leave the company to spend time with his wife and fellow superstar Candice LeRae and their newborn son.

With the Heart of NXT back on Tuesday nights, Grayson Waller has a dangerous ghost from his past to conquer at Stand and Deliver.

