Adam Cole was one of the best parts of WWE NXT during his time there. BAY BAY was one of the best wrestlers on the planet, as he elevated Black & Yellow and made it a show you couldn't miss.

Cole was part of WWE NXT for four years, from 2017 to 2021. At the time, he was one of the major faces on the show and won multiple championships. This included a record-breaking reign as NXT Champion, the longest in the title's history.

The former Undisputed Era leader left WWE in 2021, to everyone's surprise. It was indeed the end of an (undisputed) era. If you want to know whether he resigned or was fired, read on to find out.

Adam Cole left WWE NXT after his contract expired in August 2021. It had actually expired earlier, but he agreed to extend it for a month.

His last match came against former Undisputed Era teammate Kyle O'Reilly, whom he lost to at NXT Takeover 36.

Adam Cole's thoughts on leaving WWE NXT

Adam Cole had a banger of a stint in WWE NXT. He joined All Elite Wrestling after leaving the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

In an interview, he stated that he had his reasons, mainly because of his girlfriend, Britt Baker, working for Tony Khan and his company.

“I had a wonderful experience working in NXT with Triple H and Shawn Michaels... I learned a lot being there and grew as a performer. And then looking at AEW, once again, Britt being there was a huge factor, my friends being there was a huge factor, the audience being so rabid and so wild. Every single week looked so exciting and [it was] something I wanted to be involved in.” [H/T Wrestle Talk]

Cole is now doing wonders in AEW. Although he is yet to win a championship, he has fought the best of the best.

He won the Men’s Owen Hart Cup last year and will look to build on that in 2023. The bar is extremely high thanks to the 33-year-old's run in NXT, and we hope he ends up taking it a level above.

