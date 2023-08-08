One staple of Triple H-led Premium Live Events is smaller cards. SummerSlam followed that formula as the event featured eight official matches, with IYO SKY's cash-in considered a ninth bout.

Becky Lynch was unfortunately left off of the SummerSlam card. She did, however, sit ringside for a RAW match between Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. During the match, she made a familiar gesture associated with Triple H. Was it a dig for being left off the SummerSlam card?

The Man sat by the announce table drinking lemonade. At one point, she spit out some liquid like Triple H always did before a match. It was probably just a joke, as Lynch is a student of The Game. Some can interpret it as being upset with being omitted from the card, but big stars often miss big Premium Live Events occasionally.

Charlotte Flair is arguably one of the top women in WWE, and she had to miss WrestleMania 37. Many factors can determine if a particular feud is spotlighted or not. One report suggested that a reason for postponing The Man's showdown with Stratus was to give it more time.

While Ronda Rousey and Baszler's fight was on the card, it was likely fast-tracked due to the former looking for time off following The Biggest Party of the Summer.

SummerSlam was an overall success for WWE.

In addition to Beck Lynch missing out on a big spotlight at SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley also missed out on title defense. It appeared she would be battling Raquel Rodriguez, but the latter was injured during the slow-burn build to their match.

Not having those matches on the card upset some fans, but injuries and timing can change certain things. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also didn't have a match due to an injury to KO.

While SummerSlam featured eight scheduled matches, several were drawn out with storytelling. The Bloodline Tribal Combat match was filled with layers of action and drama.

The same goes for the World Heavyweight Title match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. The lone women's title match on the card featured four women wrestling and six total women in the whole segment.

Bayley accompanied IYO SKY to the ring as she cashed in her briefcase. Dakota Kai joined the rest of her Damage CTRL friends to celebrate the win in the ring.

While it was disappointing for Becky Lynch not to wrestle at The Biggest Party of the Summer, her status as a star will help prop up next week's RAW.

