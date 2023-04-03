Did Bray Wyatt accidentally confirm appearance at WrestleMania 39? Here's how

Fans of Bray Wyatt were understandably disappointed when it became clear that the Eater of Worlds' WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley wasn't going to happen. However, a video of a chance encounter with the star posted on Twitter last night could mean we might see him after all.

Twitter user DraVen (@WrestlingCovers) shared a video of a fan pulling up to Bray Wyatt (or at least someone who appears to be Wyatt) in a car and essentially asking him why he wasn’t at WrestleMania that night. His apparent response?

"My WrestleMania's tomorrow, bro!"

Of course, it's important to take this with a grain of salt. While the man in the other car certainly resembles the former WWE Champion, his actual identity can't exactly be confirmed. It's also important to remember that this video was originally posted on April 1st - April Fool's Day.

If it's legit, however, fans could be in for a very spooky treat later this evening.

Why wasn't Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania?

While a match between the All Mighty and the Firefly Funhouse host was never officially announced, it was certainly hinted at. Bray Wyatt's last in-ring performance was at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, TX, against L.A. Knight.

Following that feud, he began to torment Bobby Lashley in what was supposed to lead to the aforementioned WrestleMania bout. However, weeks before the show was to take place, Bray Wyatt was taken off television due to a "physical issue" which later turned out to be an undisclosed illness.

Bobby Lashley, on the other hand, has kept himself busy, particularly by winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this past Friday on SmackDown. While he hasn't been announced for Night Two either, word is that the Andre trophy has been delivered to Sofi Stadium, implying that the All Mighty will be there.

