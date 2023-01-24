Did Bray Wyatt attack The Undertaker on WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary? 

The Undertaker made his return to WWE for RAW's 30th Anniversary episode, and boy was it a blast! He quickly made quite the impression, confronting both Bray Wyatt and LA Knight ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event.

For RAW's 30th Anniversary, The Undertaker busted out the old American Badass gimmick to a thunderous pop. He emerged on his iconic motorcycle and posed for the crowd before being cut off by Knight. The latter trash-talked Big Evil before Bray Wyatt made his way to the ring.

Given how the former Max Dupri is the (relative) face in the feud, fans expected The Deadman to take his side. But that's not what happened at all.

The Undertaker watched and then suddenly laid hands on LA Knight. He fed him to Bray Wyatt, who hit Sister Abigail to send a message. The two then had a brief faceoff but never came to blows.

The Undertaker's meeting with Bray Wyatt on RAW's 30th Anniversary episode

On RAW's 30th Anniversary episode, The Undertaker confronted former rival Bray Wyatt. The two share a rich history going all the way back to WrestleMania 31 and have crossed paths a few times since then.

On Monday, 'Taker's confrontation of LA Knight was cut off by Wyatt, who stalked his way to the ring. The distraction allowed the Hall of Famer to attack Knight and leave him open to the Fiend's Sister Abigail.

Following the attack, The Deadman had a staredown with Wyatt. He approached the Eater of Worlds and whispered something in his ear. It is unclear what he said to him, but we are sure it was something cryptic. Following that, he left the ring and rode off on his motorcycle.

It was a fantastic moment to witness, one that will be talked about for a while. Everyone was delighted to see one of the greatest of all time give a good rub to two top current-generation superstars.

