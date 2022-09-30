Did Brock Lesnar really F5 a shark?

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the most athletic wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. From kicking down Hell in a Cell doors to lifting giants like the Big Show with ease, the Beast Incarnate has shown incredible feats of strength over the years.

Back in 2003, when Brock was in the midst of his first run with the Stamford-based promotion, he participated in a WWE commercial previewing the SummerSlam event. The advertisement saw the general public chilling on a beach when a lifeguard blew his whistle to indicate a shark attack. As everyone ran away from the beach, Brock was seen running towards the shark, lifting it on his shoulders before delivering a powerful F5 to one of the most dangerous predators in the world.

The advertisement left many fans wondering if the shark used in the commercial was real or fake. Well, if you're one of those people, we've got the answer right here for you.

The truth is Brock Lesnar did not F5 an actual shark, it was just made to look real with advanced VFX technology.

Brock Lesnar faced Kurt Angle at WWE SummerSlam 2003

Brock Lesnar was one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE during the summer of 2003. He made his debut for the company in 2002 and was touted as 'The Next Big Thing.'

Lesnar defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 to become the youngest WWE Champion at the age of 25. The Beast Incarnate went on to have a defining feud with The Undertaker, even defeating The Deadman in a Hell in a Cell match.

His first pinfall defeat came against The Big Show when Paul Heyman turned on him, causing him to lose the WWE title. He regained the title at WrestleMania 19, defeating Kurt Angle in an extraordinary match.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing A technical masterpiece:Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XIX A technical masterpiece:Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XIX https://t.co/JmMrAlrMyU

The duo had another match at SummerSlam 2003, where the Olympic Gold Medalist got the win over his long-term rival.

