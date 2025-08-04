Did Candice LeRae get seriously injured at WWE SummerSlam 2025? What we know 

On Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam, the insane Six-Pack TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, where The Wyatt Sicks retained in brutal fashion over a field of elite challengers, featured an unexpectedly emotional moment when Candice LeRae got physically involved, only to take a gnarly fall that nearly stole the spotlight and could have had disastrous consequences.The match was a nonstop display of weaponized creativity and risk, but in a dramatic moment nearing the crescendo of the match, LeRae, Gargano's wife and DIY's manager, attempted to retrieve the titles herself for the team, a poetic irony given the team’s name.The sequence of events that led to the fall was this: Johnny Gargano was holding the ladder steady for LeRae, trying to make the best use of the numbers advantage, but a domino effect unfolded. Montez Ford nailed an enzuigiri on Ciampa on the ring apron, and Ciampa stumbled backward into Gargano, inadvertently toppling the ladder and sending Candice LeRae crashing through one propped up at ringside.While initial reactions sparked fears of a legitimate injury, the situation was quickly clarified: commentary noted Candice giving a thumbs-up to Johnny, signaling she was fine both within and beyond kayfabe. While medical staff, of course, arrived to check on her and get her out as the story would demand, no referee threw the dreaded “X” sign, and the match seemed to progress unaltered thereafter. It was a terrifying bump, but all signs pointed to her being okay.Candice LeRae has quite the legacy when it comes to extreme spots, especially with men involvedFor fans unaware of her abilities in the ring as well her experience wrestling hardcore matches, Candice Lerae was not only a prominent part of the NXT Women's Division (and it is argued that she was underutilized there too), she helped revolutionize women's wrestling on the independent circuit as the Women's Revolution in WWE was in its infancy. LeRae wrestled in brutal hardcore matches, incredible inter-gender spectacles, and helped younger talents make a name for themselves, too.For what it's worth, Candice LeRae probably begged for the incredible spot she was a part of at SummerSlam, itching to get back to taking bumps for the love of the game. And with the involvement of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, the bump was probably one of the safer ones she has taken in her incredible career.