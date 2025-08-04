  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Candice LeRae
  • Did Candice LeRae get seriously injured at WWE SummerSlam 2025? What we know 

Did Candice LeRae get seriously injured at WWE SummerSlam 2025? What we know 

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:04 GMT
Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae (via WWE
Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae (via WWE's YouTube channel)

On Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam, the insane Six-Pack TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, where The Wyatt Sicks retained in brutal fashion over a field of elite challengers, featured an unexpectedly emotional moment when Candice LeRae got physically involved, only to take a gnarly fall that nearly stole the spotlight and could have had disastrous consequences.

Ad

The match was a nonstop display of weaponized creativity and risk, but in a dramatic moment nearing the crescendo of the match, LeRae, Gargano's wife and DIY's manager, attempted to retrieve the titles herself for the team, a poetic irony given the team’s name.

The sequence of events that led to the fall was this: Johnny Gargano was holding the ladder steady for LeRae, trying to make the best use of the numbers advantage, but a domino effect unfolded. Montez Ford nailed an enzuigiri on Ciampa on the ring apron, and Ciampa stumbled backward into Gargano, inadvertently toppling the ladder and sending Candice LeRae crashing through one propped up at ringside.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

While initial reactions sparked fears of a legitimate injury, the situation was quickly clarified: commentary noted Candice giving a thumbs-up to Johnny, signaling she was fine both within and beyond kayfabe. While medical staff, of course, arrived to check on her and get her out as the story would demand, no referee threw the dreaded “X” sign, and the match seemed to progress unaltered thereafter. It was a terrifying bump, but all signs pointed to her being okay.

Ad

Candice LeRae has quite the legacy when it comes to extreme spots, especially with men involved

For fans unaware of her abilities in the ring as well her experience wrestling hardcore matches, Candice Lerae was not only a prominent part of the NXT Women's Division (and it is argued that she was underutilized there too), she helped revolutionize women's wrestling on the independent circuit as the Women's Revolution in WWE was in its infancy. LeRae wrestled in brutal hardcore matches, incredible inter-gender spectacles, and helped younger talents make a name for themselves, too.

Ad

For what it's worth, Candice LeRae probably begged for the incredible spot she was a part of at SummerSlam, itching to get back to taking bumps for the love of the game. And with the involvement of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, the bump was probably one of the safer ones she has taken in her incredible career.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications