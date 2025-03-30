Did CM Punk accidentally reveal the outcome of Jey Uso vs. Gunther at a WWE Live Event? Exploring the moment

Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. However, at a recent WWE Live event in Vienna, CM Punk may have accidentally spoiled the out come of this blockbuster bout.

Jey Uso shocked the world when he won the Men's Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis. After choosing Gunther as the champion he is gonna face at WrestleMania, fans started believing that Main Event Jey would finally dethrone The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

WWE hosted a live event in Vienna, Austria as a part of their Road to WrestleMania Europe Tour. During the event, Gunther defended his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match. After the match, Punk cut a promo in which he said he would see Gunther again down the road.

Some fans are reading between the lines and belive that Punk might have implied that Gunther will retain his championship at 'Mania and The Second City Saint will be his next challenger. This might come as a shock to many who were expecting Jey Uso to finally become World Champion in Vegas.

However, all of this is mere speculation and Punk's comment doesn't really affect the WrestleMania results. Who knows, he might just have a feud with Gunther without a belt being on the line. All in all, fans simply need to tune in to find out how the story progresses.

CM Punk will finally achieve his lifelong dream this year

CM Punk's lifelong dream has been to headline WrestleMania. He has been chasing that dream for a very long time until last week when it was announced that The Second City Saint will finally get the chance to be in the main event of WrestleMania this year.

During the contract signing on SmackDown last Friday, Paul Heyman told Punk that his Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be headlining this year's 'Mania. The Best in the World got very emotional upon hearing the news and was comforted by Heyman.

It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious when Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk go head-to-head.

