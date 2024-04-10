Did CM Punk lie about one aspect of his WWE return? Exploring Triple H's comment

CM Punk made his blockbuster comeback to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in the closing moments of the premium live event. The Second City Saint returned to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly a decade and made a great impression.

The Straight Edge Superstar's comeback not only shocked fans but also caught the wrestlers in the locker room off guard. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour podcast with Ariel Helwani, Punk revealed that aside from Triple H and Nick Khan, no other individuals were aware of his impending return.

However, The Game shared in a recent interview that he discussed the same with the talent before the 2023 Men's WarGames Match, informing them about Punk's return.

Here's what Triple H stated in an interview on the countdown to Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

“Right before he arrived at the building, I got word that everything was agreed to,” Triple H said. “We snuck him in the building, I left Gorilla for a minute to go say hello. The other talent, I pulled aside in the break before the match, before they went to the ring. I’m sure there was a lot of mixed emotions. Controversial guy. Over the next day or two, I had a lot of very interesting private conversations with a lot of people to air their differences. [H/T WrestleZone]

Regardless of whether or not anyone was aware, it is undeniable that The Game's decision to bring back The Straight Edge Superstar has resulted in the desired attention-grabbing headlines for the Stamford-based company.

It was a rare and surprising incident in wrestling. WWE took viewers and the wrestling industry by surprise, which is difficult to achieve nowadays.

Bringing CM Punk back to the Stamford-based company is a significant victory for Triple H and Co. It sends a message to the world that he is willing to go to great lengths, even bringing back people who have openly criticized the company in the past.

WWE Superstar CM Punk's legacy should be celebrated

CM Punk rose from a modest background to become a WWE Champion and a prominent figure in the industry. The Second City Saint transformed a career that began on the independent circuit into one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history.

Punk inspired those who had been held back from realizing their full potential due to their appearance. He defied expectations and rose to prominence in the business where in-ring abilities and physique mattered the most.

It is now up to CM Punk to decide what influence he will have and how his supporters and detractors will remember him once he retires.

