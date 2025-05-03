Did current WWE star subtly pay tribute to Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) on SmackDown?

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was a great show filled with good matches and segments. However, what remained the talking point was Mercedes Mone's potential reference on the show. It was none other than Zelina Vega who stirred the pot. The former LWO member was seen performing dance moves while she was standing in the ring wearing her Women's United States Title.

Well, it's the same move that the former Sasha Banks has made popular during her entrances. The surprising turn of events on SmackDown raised several eyebrows and set the internet buzzing. However, what happened on the show does not appear to be any sort of tribute to the AEW star.

Zelina Vega was exuberantly vibing in euphoria. The 34-year-old recently won the Women's United States Championship, and it was her first entrance with the coveted belt wrapped around her waist. So, Vega was extremely delighted and was cherishing every bit of it, which is why she may have performed that dance move.

Besides, Mercedes Mone is currently part of All Elite Wrestling, and it's unlikely that WWE will acknowledge paying tribute to stars from rival promotions. So, Zelina Vega's actions being a reference to Mone is highly unlikely. It is safe to say that the former LWO member was just basking in glory.

Mercedes Mone to return to WWE next year?

What happened on SmackDown did not just create buzz; it also stirred excitement among fans for Mercedes Mone's potential WWE return. A lot of fans have become eager to see The CEO come back to the promotion where it all started for her. However, the chances of it happening next year are very low.

Mone signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling last year, and it is said to be one of the biggest deals in the history of women's wrestling. While the exact details haven't been revealed, her AEW contract is highly unlikely to end this year.

Besides, The CEO has not shown much interest in the idea of going back to the Stamford-based company during various interviews and podcast appearances. So, it is safe to say that the former Sasha Banks is not returning to WWE anytime soon.

However, things can change in the blink of an eye in the world of pro wrestling, and nothing can be said for sure. Only time will tell if Mercedes Mone will ever return to WWE.

