Did Dominik Mysterio accidentally create history following SmackDown appearance? What you might have missed!

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the biggest heels in modern-day wrestling. Since Dominik betrayed his legendary father, Rey Mysterio, the 26-year-old has received hate from fans. In fact, the amount of boos Dominik receives currently seems historic of sorts considering he is still young in his career.

This is not the only historic thing Dominik Mysterio is part of. On the latest episode of SmackDown, 'Dirty Dom' might have unknowingly created history. In the Main Event match on the blue brand, Dominik successfully defended his North American Championship against Butch.

In doing so, Dominik might have created a record. The record in question is that in the same week, Dominik Mysterio was involved in the main event of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. This is truly a historic feat for Dominik considering he is only 26 years old and still has a long career ahead of him.

Dominik's title defense on SmackDown too, was impressive. While Butch looked to be the more dominant wrestler in the ring, Dominik held his own. Eventually, interference by Rhea Ripley helped Dominik Mysterio secure a win over Butch and retain his title.

Dominik Mysterio was impressive on NXT this week

While having a home advantage is easy, it takes a lot for someone to go out of their territory and win a championship. This is what Dominik Mysterio did this week. After tasting the success of being a Tag Team Champion with his father back in the day, Mysterio caputred his first singles title in WWE.

Dominik went up against then-North American Champion Wes Lee. As usual, Dominik was accompanied to the ring by Rhea Ripley, whereas Lee was alone. The match between Mysterio and Lee was highly entertaining and received great reactions from the crowd. However, during many instances, it seemed as if the 26-year-old was being heavily dominated by Lee.

At many points during the match, it seemed as if Lee would comfortably retain his title. But interference from Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley spoiled the night for Lee as Dominik secured a win and became the North American Champion.

While Dominik did need help from his teammates to win the title, the composure he showed during the match was impressive. Since winning the title, he has already defended it once. This is another impressive milestone on his resume. It will be very interesting to monitor what Dominik achieves in his reign as North American Champion.

