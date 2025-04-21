Did Dominik Mysterio accidentally pin Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41? Potential truth revealed

Last night at WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio won his first main roster singles title after he captured the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal-Four-Way match against Penta, his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor, and the former champion Bron Breakker.

With it being a Fatal-Four-Way, the champion did not have to be pinned to lose the title, and that is exactly what happened with Dominik pinning his Judgment Day brother Finn Balor, much to the surprise of many.

Speaking to WWE's Spanish media team backstage at WrestleMania after his victory, Dom seemingly suggested that he thought he was pinning Bron rather than Finn when he picked up the win.

This tactic may be Dominik Mysterio trying to soften the blow for Balor, as the Irishman suffered his third straight loss at WrestleMania this past weekend.

Triple H reacts to Dominik Mysterio's victory at WrestleMania 41

Having been presented as the most despised character on the show for almost three years, Dom's win at WrestleMania was met by a resounding chorus of cheers as The Judgment Day member won the Intercontinental title.

Speaking at the WrestleMania 41 Post Show Press Conference, recently inducted WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Triple H gave his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's big win.

"If you said that this kid will be one of the most hated heels in the business and then at WrestleMania, somehow that will flip and everybody will love the fact that he wins the Intercontinental Title, I think people might have told you you're hanging out with Travis Scott for too long and that it will never happen, and here we are. It's a testament to Dominik and how good he is," Triple H said.

After capturing the Intercontinental Title this weekend, Dominik created history as he and Rey Mysterio became the first father-son duo to each win the historic championship at WrestleMania.

