Did Dominik Mysterio dump Liv Morgan & get a new girlfriend ahead of WWE RAW? The truth explored

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been an on-screen romantic couple for nearly a year now. However, things could take a turn as fans and pundits believe that the power couple may part ways after recent developments.Since Roxanne Perez entered The Judgment Day saga and Liv Morgan has been sidelined due to injury, the WWE Universe has noticed a sensual energy between her and Dirty Dom. Given Dom’s history of betraying his loved ones, it has convinced fans that he may dump Morgan for The Prodigy.Finn Balor recently posted a Coldplay concert meme with Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez and captioned “Cold Player,” subtly hinting at a secret affair between Perez and Mysterio. This has now raised eyebrows of fans who are wondering whether Dirty Dom has already dumped Liv Morgan for Roxanne Perez behind the Miracle Kid’s back. The answer is No.While Finn Balor has been trying to manipulate Dominik Mysterio to spark a romance between them, it’s too soon to speculate that they are officially an on-screen couple, and Mysterio has dumped Liv Morgan. However, going by Dom's past actions, this could be a future possibility. However, for now, it’s just a conjecture based on current storyline progress.Dominik Mysterio could defend his WWE title at SummerSlamDominik Mysterio has been the reigning Intercontinental Champion since WrestleMania 41, after beating Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way title bout. AJ Styles has been after Dirty Dom and his IC Title ever since he won it at The Showcase of the Immortals.Both were even scheduled to lock horns at WWE Night of Champions. However, the bout was pulled from the card after Mysterio revealed a doctor's note, which read that he was unfit to compete. Dominik is now using that as a shield to duck Styles.Interestingly, last week, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Dominik Mysterio would get reevaluated by the WWE medical team this week, and if he is fit to compete, he will defend his title against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of The Summer.It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Dirty Dom in the coming weeks.