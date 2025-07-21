  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Did Dominik Mysterio dump Liv Morgan & get a new girlfriend ahead of WWE RAW? The truth explored

Did Dominik Mysterio dump Liv Morgan & get a new girlfriend ahead of WWE RAW? The truth explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:01 GMT
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been an on-screen romantic couple for nearly a year now. However, things could take a turn as fans and pundits believe that the power couple may part ways after recent developments.

Ad

Since Roxanne Perez entered The Judgment Day saga and Liv Morgan has been sidelined due to injury, the WWE Universe has noticed a sensual energy between her and Dirty Dom. Given Dom’s history of betraying his loved ones, it has convinced fans that he may dump Morgan for The Prodigy.

Finn Balor recently posted a Coldplay concert meme with Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez and captioned “Cold Player,” subtly hinting at a secret affair between Perez and Mysterio. This has now raised eyebrows of fans who are wondering whether Dirty Dom has already dumped Liv Morgan for Roxanne Perez behind the Miracle Kid’s back. The answer is No.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

While Finn Balor has been trying to manipulate Dominik Mysterio to spark a romance between them, it’s too soon to speculate that they are officially an on-screen couple, and Mysterio has dumped Liv Morgan. However, going by Dom's past actions, this could be a future possibility. However, for now, it’s just a conjecture based on current storyline progress.

Dominik Mysterio could defend his WWE title at SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio has been the reigning Intercontinental Champion since WrestleMania 41, after beating Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way title bout. AJ Styles has been after Dirty Dom and his IC Title ever since he won it at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

Both were even scheduled to lock horns at WWE Night of Champions. However, the bout was pulled from the card after Mysterio revealed a doctor's note, which read that he was unfit to compete. Dominik is now using that as a shield to duck Styles.

Interestingly, last week, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Dominik Mysterio would get reevaluated by the WWE medical team this week, and if he is fit to compete, he will defend his title against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Dirty Dom in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications