Did ex-WWE star Braun Strowman just retire from wrestling? The truth confirmed

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 22, 2025 08:46 GMT
Former WWE star Braun Strowman (Image via WWE
Former WWE star Braun Strowman (Image via: WWE's YouTube)

Braun Strowman was one of the most common faces on WWE programming for the last decade. He is a former Universal Champion and a former Intercontinental Champion. He was recently released from WWE for the second time in May. Many fans have been speculating that the Monster Among Men has retired from wrestling. However, that might not be true.

Ad

In July, the Stamford-based promotion showed the door to a lot of talent, including Strowman, as they didn't renew his contract. He took to Instagram to share his future plans with fans. He claimed that he wants to explore some other career paths, as he has given his all to the business in the last decade.

While some people thought that Strowman might be retiring, he claimed that he isn't done with wrestling yet. This confirms that Braun's pro wrestling career isn't over, and he will return to wrestling in the future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the same video he shared on Instagram, Strowman stated that he's starting his own tequila business. It's great to see Strowman trying something new in his career. It'll be interesting to see when he finally decides to return to professional wrestling.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Braun Strowman drops a major tease as a free agent

Braun Strowman's last match in WWE took place on the April 18 edition of SmackDown. He teamed up with the Megastar LA Knight to face Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Following this feud, the Bloodline mates turned on each other and have become enemies since.

Ad

Braun Strowman recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself teasing a return. He showed off his bicep and asked the fans if they had gotten thirsty yet. He might have been teasing towards an in-ring return as a free agent.

"Getting thirsty yet?????" Strowman asked.

It will be a big surprise if Strowman shows up at a wrestling show anytime soon.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications