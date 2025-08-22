Did ex-WWE star Braun Strowman just retire from wrestling? The truth confirmed

Braun Strowman was one of the most common faces on WWE programming for the last decade. He is a former Universal Champion and a former Intercontinental Champion. He was recently released from WWE for the second time in May. Many fans have been speculating that the Monster Among Men has retired from wrestling. However, that might not be true.In July, the Stamford-based promotion showed the door to a lot of talent, including Strowman, as they didn't renew his contract. He took to Instagram to share his future plans with fans. He claimed that he wants to explore some other career paths, as he has given his all to the business in the last decade.While some people thought that Strowman might be retiring, he claimed that he isn't done with wrestling yet. This confirms that Braun's pro wrestling career isn't over, and he will return to wrestling in the future.In the same video he shared on Instagram, Strowman stated that he's starting his own tequila business. It's great to see Strowman trying something new in his career. It'll be interesting to see when he finally decides to return to professional wrestling.Braun Strowman drops a major tease as a free agentBraun Strowman's last match in WWE took place on the April 18 edition of SmackDown. He teamed up with the Megastar LA Knight to face Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Following this feud, the Bloodline mates turned on each other and have become enemies since.Braun Strowman recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself teasing a return. He showed off his bicep and asked the fans if they had gotten thirsty yet. He might have been teasing towards an in-ring return as a free agent.&quot;Getting thirsty yet?????&quot; Strowman asked. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be a big surprise if Strowman shows up at a wrestling show anytime soon.