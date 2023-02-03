You all remember the time Fandango was a member of the WWE roster. He was a fun watch week in and week out and always seemed to be doing something or the other, including clashing with Eva Marie of all people back in the day.

Yes, you read that right. In 2013, Fandango was looking for a dance partner after professional ballroom dancer Andrea Lynn turned down a move to WWE. Marie volunteered to try out on the August 4, 2013, episode of WWE's Total Divas, but the results were disastrous.

The former Fashion Police member was not impressed with the performance. He famously stormed off after watching the trial, leading many to believe there was genuine heat between the pair. However, that has since been proven false, with him revealing on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast that the whole thing was a setup, as reported by Sportskeeda.

“They need to create some situations. Obviously, there are real-life situations that do arise if you film someone for long enough, but that was totally fabricated. I guess I don’t need to keep kayfabe for Total Divas, right? It doesn’t really matter, but that was all fabricated.” [34:43-35:01]

Thinking Fandango was actually ticked off at Eva Marie was nice while it lasted. We can't get anything spicy these days, can we?

Fandango's run in WWE

Unlike Eva Marie, Fandango was a solid and reliable worker who entertained the WWE Universe every time he emerged. From shockingly defeating Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29 to policing everyone's fashion sense, he was quite the watch during his WWE stint.

The former Curtis put the wrestling world on notice when he won the fourth season of NXT. After a run on the show, he moved up to the main roster. The aforementioned defeat of Jericho was his debut match and an extremely shocking result. Despite being a heel, fans enthusiastically sang his theme song, which became a hit on iTunes back in the day.

Following a brief stint in the lower card, the dancer allied with Tyler Breeze and formed Breezango. The tag team became an instant hit with fans, forcing them to turn face. They moved to NXT and wasted little time entering the NXT Tag Team Championship picture, and won the gold after a few failed attempts.

On June 25, 2021, Fandango was released by WWE. He is currently wrestling for NWA and IMPACT.

